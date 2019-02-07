Mark Your Calendar: United Way's 12th annual Day of Caring is May 22

Press release:

On Wednesday, May 22nd, the United Way of Genesee County will take part in its 12th annual Day of Caring.

More than 35 nonprofit agencies are expected to benefit from more than 400 volunteers who will paint, landscape and perform general beautification projects throughout the county.

On May 22nd, the day will kick off at Dwyer Stadium and end with a wrap-up celebration to share successes of the day.

Registration for projects and volunteers will be available soon.

Those who are new to the Day of Caring, who would like to be involved in spending a united day together making the community a better place, or who have a project they would like completed, are encouraged to reach out to the United Way Regional Director Tammy Hathaway at 585-343-8141.

Group photo from 2018 at Dwyer Stadium by Kevin Carlson of Carlson’s Studio in Wyoming, NY.