Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Community Sponsors

August 26, 2020 - 1:30pm

Mark Your Calendar: Volunteers for Animals hold basket raffle bonanza at Pudgie's Lawn and Garden on Oct. 3

posted by Billie Owens in volunteers for animals, news, genesee county animal shelter, fundraiser.

Volunteers for Animals will hold a jumbo, super-duper basket raffle at Pudgie's Lawn and Garden Center in Batavia from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 3.

All proceeds will benefit the homeless pets at the Genesee County Animal Shelter.

The VFA baskets will be in a separate room. There will also be a 50/50 raffle. You need not be present to win.

More than 100 baskets, covering a wide range of themes, will be up for grabs!

Themes include: Halloween, Thanksgiving, Christmas, the New Year, pampering spa, kitchen/cooking stuff and, of course, baskets for your BFFs -- your pets!

VFA will have merchandise for sale such as T-shirts and sweatshirts.

Pudgie's will have a 10-percent off sale on all pet-safe houseplants.

The volunteers ask that you please practice social distancing and wear a face mask while attending this event.

Pudgie's is located at 3646 W. Main St. Road in the Town of Batavia.

Calendar

August 2020

S M T W T F S
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
31
 
 
 
 
 
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2020 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button