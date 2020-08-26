Mark Your Calendar: Volunteers for Animals hold basket raffle bonanza at Pudgie's Lawn and Garden on Oct. 3

Volunteers for Animals will hold a jumbo, super-duper basket raffle at Pudgie's Lawn and Garden Center in Batavia from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 3.

All proceeds will benefit the homeless pets at the Genesee County Animal Shelter.

The VFA baskets will be in a separate room. There will also be a 50/50 raffle. You need not be present to win.

More than 100 baskets, covering a wide range of themes, will be up for grabs!

Themes include: Halloween, Thanksgiving, Christmas, the New Year, pampering spa, kitchen/cooking stuff and, of course, baskets for your BFFs -- your pets!

VFA will have merchandise for sale such as T-shirts and sweatshirts.

Pudgie's will have a 10-percent off sale on all pet-safe houseplants.

The volunteers ask that you please practice social distancing and wear a face mask while attending this event.

Pudgie's is located at 3646 W. Main St. Road in the Town of Batavia.