Memorial Day weekend DWI crackdown starts Friday

Press release:

Genesee County STOP-DWI coordinator Matt Landers announced today that the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office, City of Batavia Police Department and the Village of Le Roy Police Department will participate in a special enforcement effort to crack down on impaired driving.

The statewide STOP-DWI Crackdown efforts start on Friday, May 24th, and will end on May 28th. Memorial Day is one of the busiest travel holidays of the year and marks the official start of summer.

New York State Police, County Sheriffs and municipal law enforcement agencies will collaborate across the state and will be out in force in this coordinated effort to reduce the number of impaired driving-related injuries and deaths.

Memorial Day marks the beginning of the summer season. Genesee County Sheriff’s Office DWI enforcement patrols will be out in full force throughout the upcoming Memorial Day weekend in an effort to secure the safety of the community, said Sheriff William A. Sheron Jr.

The STOP-DWI Memorial Day Weekend Crackdown is one of many statewide enforcement initiatives promoted by STOP-DWI NY and the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee.

The Statewide STOP-DWI Crackdown Campaign also targets the 4thof July, Labor Day, Halloween, Thanksgiving, Holiday Season, Super Bowl weekend and St. Patrick’s Day.

Highly visible, highly publicized efforts like the STOP-DWI Crackdown Campaign aim to further reduce the incidence of drunk and impaired driving.

You can help to make a difference by Having a Sober Plan! Download our mobile app – “Have a Plan” and you will always be able to find a safe ride home www.stopdwi.org/mobileapp

Impaired driving is completely preventable. All it takes is a little planning.