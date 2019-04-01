Michael Napoleone Memorial Foundation hosts Derby Day Gala 2019 on May 4

File photos from 2018 and press release:

It’s Off to the Races as the Michael Napoleone Memorial Foundation, prepares for its Derby Day Gala 2019, a fundraising event held in conjunction with the running of the 145th Kentucky Derby.

The event raises monies to support the mission of the Foundation, namely to assist families struggling with the diagnosis of pediatric cancers, support research efforts in the area of childhood cancers, and provide assistance to youth activities and programs.

Win, Place and Show your support for the Foundation’s annual fundraising event to be held at Terry Hills Golf Course & Banquet Facility in Batavia from 4 to 6 p.m. on Saturday, May 4th.

The Foundation, a 501(C) 3, was founded by Mark Napoleone and Laurie (Pero) in 2007 after the loss of their 8-year-old son to Burkitt’s Lymphoma, an aggressive form of blood cancer.

To date, the foundation has assisted 382 families with $378,000 worth of support during their child’s illness, contributed $75,000 to support research, gave $52,000 to assist youth organizations, donated $50,000 to building the new Golisano Children’s Hospital in Rochester, and most recently pledged $25,000 to UMMC for a pediatric room.

The evening features Kentucky Derby theme, food, drinks, live music, silent and live auctions, and a professional photo in your best Derby attire. There will be prizes for the best woman’s hat, Dapper Derby Award for the men and a best dressed couple’s award. Tickets are $75/each and Win, Place and Show sponsorships are available.

There are sponsorship opportunities and many ways for you to support this event -- auction donations (gift certificates, electronics, sports memorabilia, spa packages, and weekend getaways). Monetary donations are also accepted. All donations are tax deductible. Your assistance will make our Derby Day Gala 2019 a winning success and help us Lend a Hand for Hope.

For those who are interested in attending the gala, tickets can be purchased by calling 585-861-0550, or Venmo us @MNMF8. For more information, gallop onto our website: www.michaelshope.org.