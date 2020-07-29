July 29, 2020 - 2:15pm
More oil and stone work planned by county next week on three roadways
From Timothy J. Hens, P.E., superintendent, Genesee County Highway Department:
More oil and stone work will be done next week on East Road (Route 63 to the county line), East Bethany-Le Roy Road, and Fargo Road (Route 5 to Route 63).
Please drive slowly to avoid kicking up stone. It's a temporary inconvenience, but it's a necessary evil for road maintenance. Biggest bang for the buck by far.
Signs are up in advance of these areas including sides roads.