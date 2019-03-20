More than 50 businesses to take part in GCC's annual Spring Job Fair on April 4

Press release:

Genesee Community College is pleased to announce another exciting annual Spring Job Fair with more than 50 companies expected on Thursday, April 4, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the College's centrally located William Stuart Forum.

Genesee's Student Success Center continues to solicit businesses from all types of industries to join the popular, two-hour event that introduces potential new employees to employers, and also provides businesses an opportunity to present their trade and services to the local community.

The event is free to employers and attendees. Employers must register; job seekers are not required to register prior to the event but must sign-in upon arrival.

As of March 19, the following employers are scheduled to be in attendance:

ARC of Genesee Orleans

Aveanna Healthcare

Batavia Downs Gaming

Barnes & Noble College

Brookdale Brockport

City Year Buffalo

Coast Professional Inc.

Combined Insurance

Darien Lake Amphitheater Legends Hospitality

Delaware North

Dept. for Corrections & Community Supervision

Dept. for Exceptional Children, Monroe 2-Orleans

ESL Federal Credit Union

Everdry Waterproofing

Farm Fresh LLC

Genesee ACE Employment

Genesee Community College

Genesee Community College -- The BEST Center

Genesee County Human Resources

Heritage Christian Services

Hidden Valley Animal Adventure

Highland Hospital

HomeCare & Hospice & Totale Senior Care

Independent Living of the Genesee Region

Jewish Senior Life

KR Communications

Leisure Care East/The Village at Unity/The Village at Mill

LiDestri Food, Beverage & Spirits

Lifetime Assistance Inc.

Lifetime Care

Live Nation

Living Opportunities of DePaul

Manpower

Mariner Finance

Monroe County Sheriff's Office

Monroe Veterinary Associates

New York National Guard

NY Air National Guard

People's Inc.

Pioneer Credit Recovery

Premier Designs Inc.

Real Agent Pro LLC

Remedy Staffing

Rochester AmeriCorps

Rochester Psychiatric Center

Rolling Hills Asylum

Sherwin Williams

Showcase Sound

Six Flags Darien Lake

Southern Tier Security & Event Management

Sutherland Global Services

Tahoe Pines Custom Sewing & Design

Wayne-Finger Lakes BOCES

Woods Oviatt Gilman LLP

For more information, visit: http://www.genesee.edu/career/events/. For a detailed listing of job opportunities by employer, please email a request for the list to [email protected].