More than 50 businesses to take part in GCC's annual Spring Job Fair on April 4
Press release:
Genesee Community College is pleased to announce another exciting annual Spring Job Fair with more than 50 companies expected on Thursday, April 4, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the College's centrally located William Stuart Forum.
Genesee's Student Success Center continues to solicit businesses from all types of industries to join the popular, two-hour event that introduces potential new employees to employers, and also provides businesses an opportunity to present their trade and services to the local community.
The event is free to employers and attendees. Employers must register; job seekers are not required to register prior to the event but must sign-in upon arrival.
As of March 19, the following employers are scheduled to be in attendance:
Participating employers include:
- ARC of Genesee Orleans
- Aveanna Healthcare
- Batavia Downs Gaming
- Barnes & Noble College
- Brookdale Brockport
- City Year Buffalo
- Coast Professional Inc.
- Combined Insurance
- Darien Lake Amphitheater Legends Hospitality
- Delaware North
- Dept. for Corrections & Community Supervision
- Dept. for Exceptional Children, Monroe 2-Orleans
- ESL Federal Credit Union
- Everdry Waterproofing
- Farm Fresh LLC
- Genesee ACE Employment
- Genesee Community College
- Genesee Community College -- The BEST Center
- Genesee County Human Resources
- Heritage Christian Services
- Hidden Valley Animal Adventure
- Highland Hospital
- HomeCare & Hospice & Totale Senior Care
- Independent Living of the Genesee Region
- Jewish Senior Life
- KR Communications
- Leisure Care East/The Village at Unity/The Village at Mill
- LiDestri Food, Beverage & Spirits
- Lifetime Assistance Inc.
- Lifetime Care
- Live Nation
- Living Opportunities of DePaul
- Manpower
- Mariner Finance
- Monroe County Sheriff's Office
- Monroe Veterinary Associates
- New York National Guard
- NY Air National Guard
- People's Inc.
- Pioneer Credit Recovery
- Premier Designs Inc.
- Real Agent Pro LLC
- Remedy Staffing
- Rochester AmeriCorps
- Rochester Psychiatric Center
- Rolling Hills Asylum
- Sherwin Williams
- Showcase Sound
- Six Flags Darien Lake
- Southern Tier Security & Event Management
- Sutherland Global Services
- Tahoe Pines Custom Sewing & Design
- Wayne-Finger Lakes BOCES
- Woods Oviatt Gilman LLP
For more information, visit: http://www.genesee.edu/career/events/. For a detailed listing of job opportunities by employer, please email a request for the list to [email protected].
Recent comments