May 16, 2021 - 1:04pm

Motorcycle and passenger vehicle crash reported on westbound Thruway

posted by Billie Owens in news, accidents, batavia, scanner.

(Photo by Howard Owens.)

A motorcycle crash is reported on the westbound I-90 in the area of mile marker 388.4.

One motorcycle is on fire but a total of three motorcycles may be involved, along with a passenger vehicle. CPR is in progress.

Town of Batavia Fire Department is responding along with Mercy medics and NYS Police.

UPDATE 1:11 p.m.: The westbound Thruway is shut down; eastbound traffic is moving slowly. The passsenger vehicle that is involved is on fire. Mercy Flight is called to the scene.

UPDATE 1:13 p.m.: Fires are knocked down.

UPDATE 1:35 p.m.: Mercy Flight is airborne and headed to Strong Memorial Hospital.

UPDATE 1:42 p.m.: Town of Batavia fire assignment is back in service.

