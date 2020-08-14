Motorcyclist down in roadway after colliding with car on Alleghany Road in Corfu, roadway shut down

A motorcyclist is seriously injured and down in the roadway after a collision with a vehicle at 9114 Alleghany Road, Corfu. Mercy Flight is called to the scene, ETA three minutes. Corfu, Pembroke and Indian Falls fire departments and Mercy medics are responding.

The location is between Cohocton Road and "Corfu Plaza." Fire Police are asked to shut down the roadway at routes 5 and 77 and routes 5 and 33.

UPDATE 9:14 p.m.: Mercy Flight has landed.

UPDATE 9:45 p.m.: Mercy Flight is airborne with the patient to Erie County Medical Center.