Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Community Sponsors

December 2, 2020 - 1:40pm

M&T Bank thanks community of Elba

posted by Billie Owens in elba, M&T Bank, united way day of caring, news.

M&T Bank expressed their appreciation to the Elba community by providing it with two new pieces of play apparatus, mulch and two trees for the Village Park in addition to a Little Free Library in front of the Village Office.

Installation of the play apparatus and mulch was a project completed as part of the 2019 United Way Day of Caring.

The recognition ceremony and plaque presentation were delayed this year due to COVID-19.

Village officials thanked Bank representatives through the presentation of a plaque, which will be hung in the ATM vestibule located at the former M&T Bank on Route 98. The former bank is being retrofitted by the Town of Elba for the relocation of their offices.

Pictured from left are: Tom Stempin, Elba trustee; Denis Rohan, of Elba Public Works; Norman Itjen, Elba mayor; Reita Fletcher, of M & T Bank, and Erik Fix, M & T Bank.

Information and photos from Norman Itjen.

Calendar

December 2020

S M T W T F S
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
31
 
 
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2020 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button