M&T Bank thanks community of Elba

M&T Bank expressed their appreciation to the Elba community by providing it with two new pieces of play apparatus, mulch and two trees for the Village Park in addition to a Little Free Library in front of the Village Office.

Installation of the play apparatus and mulch was a project completed as part of the 2019 United Way Day of Caring.

The recognition ceremony and plaque presentation were delayed this year due to COVID-19.

Village officials thanked Bank representatives through the presentation of a plaque, which will be hung in the ATM vestibule located at the former M&T Bank on Route 98. The former bank is being retrofitted by the Town of Elba for the relocation of their offices.

Pictured from left are: Tom Stempin, Elba trustee; Denis Rohan, of Elba Public Works; Norman Itjen, Elba mayor; Reita Fletcher, of M & T Bank, and Erik Fix, M & T Bank.

Information and photos from Norman Itjen.