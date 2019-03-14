Muckdogs announce 2019 Season pricing with new ticket vendor

Press release:

The Batavia Muckdogs have announced that TicketReturn will be the new, exclusive ticketing provider of the New York – Penn League franchise. As part of a multi-year agreement, TicketReturn will provide the Muckdogs and its fans industry leading technology, mobile ticketing services, group ticket management and ticket account management for season ticket members.

TicketReturn provides ticketing services to more than 250 sports and entertainment venues and is the leading provider of ticketing services for Minor League Baseball teams across the country.

“As we continue to enhance the fan experience, choosing the right ticket services provider was key in creating a positive impression for our fans before they even reach the ballpark gates” said acting General Manager Brendan Kelly.

“When it comes to ticketing, we want to provide our fans the best services and purchase options from mobile ticketing to print-at-home and TicketReturn meets those objectives."

In addition to a new ticket provider, the Muckdogs have re-mapped the ballpark and created a new ticket pricing structure. Traditional sections 1-10 will now be numbered 101 – 110. The Muckdogs have also introduced Advance and Day of Game ticket purchase pricing. All seating areas will increase by $1 on the day of the game as an incentive to visit the box office prior to game day or purchase online.

“We took a hard look at our ticket pricing and developed a new pricing strategy with the goal of being the best pro sports ticket value in Western New York,” said Kelly. “We feel we have accomplished that in our new pricing structure that delivers affordability for our fans.”

The new ticket tiers allow for 2019 prices to remain the same as 2018 in two of the tiers when purchased in advance. These levels include Field Box Reserved (First Base Side Sections 101-103, $9 advance / $10 day of game) and General Admission ($7 advance / $8 day of game).

The club will be introducing Field Box Prime Reserved seats from home plate and along the third base side behind the Muckdogs dugout (Sections 104-110, $10 advance / $11 day of game). These sections have increased in price by $1 for advance tickets and $2 on day of game over 2018 prices and are often the highest in demand for weekend games.