Muckdogs fall in extra innings, 4-3, Lowell advances to NYPL championship game

LOWELL, Mass. -- The incredible, award-winning and division championship season for Batavia Muckdogs came to an end Friday night as the Muckdogs fell to the Lowell Spinner, 4-3 in extra innings.

Joe Davis, who hit a walk-off-home run on Thursday night to stun Batavia, drove in the winning run in the 10th on an infield fielder's choice. The runner from third beat the throw home for the win.

Lowell (Red Sox) will take on Brooklyn (Mets) in the New York-Penn League best-of-three championships. It was a banner year not just for the Muckdogs, but the entire Miami Marlins minor league system.

Batavia had a game plan to get the most out of every pitcher on the staff as seven pitchers held Lowell to four runs while giving up 12 hits. Jackson Rose struck out two in 1.2 innings, then lefty Andrew Miller shut Lowell's runners down going an inning with a strikeout and no runs.

Miller's runners were stranded when Geremy Galindez came in and struck out two over 1.2 innings. Josh Simpson tossed two outs without giving up a run. M.D. Johnson had a two inning stint with two strikeouts and Brock Love continued his dominating season with four strikeouts in two innings. Evan Brabrand took the hard-luck loss, giving up the run in the 10th after two intentional walks with the winning run on third and one out.

Troy Johnston had two hits including a RBI double. Nic Ready also had a RBI double and J.D. Orr had a hit, two walks and stole two bases while scoring.

Harrison Dinicola, Nasim Nunez and Andres Stormes had hits.

There was one tough call against the Muckdogs in the bottom of the sixth with two outs. Batavia appeared to strikeout the final batter of the inning but the umpire believed the batter did not swing and the next pitch resulted in a RBI single tying the game.

Batavia finishes the season as Pinckney Division Champions and won Field of the Year from the New York-Penn League, an honor which will be presented again during the minor league winter meetings and awards.

Photo: Brock Love had a strong outing for Batavia, striking out four in two innings.