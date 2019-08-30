Muckdogs fall in extra innings 5-4; Saturday is Fan Night, fireworks and honors for BHS Section V champs

Submitted photo and press release:

MORGANTOWN, W. Va. -- The Batavia Muckdogs were involved in a second-straight, exciting extra-innings game in just a 13-hour span, but came out on the losing end of a 5-4 contest Thursday.

Batavia (39-33) have a half-game lead over West Virginia (38-33) after the loss to the Black Bears.

Batavia's Albert Guaimaro continued his four-game tear, as he went 2-for-4 with a home run and two runs scored. Guaimaro is 9-for-15 in the last four games with three home runs, a triple, six RBIs and eight runs.

Catcher Dustin Skelton went 3-for-4 with a two-RBI double for Batavia.

In his last 10 games, Skelton is hitting .360. He is an 18th-round Miami Marlins draft pick out of Mississippi State. Andrew Turner had two hits. Jack Strunc and Troy Johnston (RBI) also had hits.

Lefty Easton Lucas had another strong start and has given up one hit his last two starts. He went three innings, struck out six and walked two without giving up a run. Jonakier Villalobos went two scoreless innings with three strikeouts.

Batavia returns home for a game Saturday at 7:05 p.m. and home Sunday at 5:05 p.m. before ending the season at Auburn on Monday. West Virginia has five games with Mahoning Valley.

Saturday is Fan Appreciation Night and fireworks. The Batavia High School 2019 Section V championship team will be honored as well.

Tickets are available at muckdogs.com or stop by the Dwyer Stadium Ticket office between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. during the week. The number is 585-483-3647.

Fan Appreciation Night

The Batavia Muckdogs have announced that the Saturday 7:05 p.m. game against the Auburn Doubledays will be Fan Appreciation Night with a post-game Disney-themed fireworks show presented by Ferrellgas.

The Muckdogs are in the midst of a heated playoff race and look to PACK THE PARK (Attendance is at a 14-year high!) with great ticket and food and beverage specials!

To celebrate Fan Appreciation Night, all general admission tickets will be only $5.

Food and beverage specials will include $2 hot dogs, $2 peanuts, $1 chips and $3 craft beer cans.

In addition, the team will host a post-game launch a ball contest with a portion of the proceeds to benefit the Willie Bee Foundation . Fans will have the opportunity to purchase six tennis balls for $5 for the chance to win round-trip airfare on Allegiant Air and other great prizes.

Tickets are available now online at Muckdogs.com or can be purchased at the Dwyer Stadium Box Office during normal business hours from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Thursday and Friday and from noon until the seventh inning on Saturday.

About the Muckdogs

Recognized as the birthplace of the New-York Penn League and one of it’s founding franchises, 2019 marks the 80th season of professional baseball in Batavia. Operated by Batavia Muckdogs Inc., the Muckdogs are the Class A Short Season Affiliate of the Miami Marlins and the only professional sports franchise in Genesee County.

About the Willie Bee Foundation

The Willie Bee Foundation is a not for profit charitable organization that benefits local families that have a child facing life-threatening ailments by proving monetary, medical and social support services.

Photo: Batavia Muckdogs Catcher Dustin Skelton went 3-for-4 with a two-RBI double Thursday. In his last 10 games, Skelton is hitting .360. He is an 18th-round Miami Marlins draft pick out of Mississippi State.