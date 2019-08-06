Muckdogs fall to red-hot Williamsport, 9-3

Press release:

The Batavia Muckdogs ran into the hottest team in the New York-Penn League on Monday, falling to the Williamsport Crosscutters, 9-3.

Batavia (29-21) could not overcome a four-run first inning as Williamsport won their sixth straight and Batavia has dropped three. With the loss and a West Virginia win, Batavia now has a three-game lead for first place in the Pinckney Division and trails Lowell by 1.5 games for the best overall record in the NYPL.

Leadoff hitter J.D. Orr, who is always good for at least one hit a game, went 4-for-5 to increase his NYPL leading average to .385 while scoring a run and stealing his 21st base. Orr is a 10th-round draft pick of the Miami Marlins out of Wright State University in Dayton, Ohio, and has played left and center for the Muckdogs.

Troy Johnston (17th-round pick this year out of Gonzaga University in Spokane, Wash.) had two hits and a run while Albert Guiamaro is back in the lineup and belted a RBI double. Kobie Taylor, a 15th-round pick out of Texas in 2016 by Miami, came off the bench and since for the second game in a row.

Julian Infante (RBI, run), Harrison Dinicola (RBI) and Jack Stunc (RBI) also had hits.

Julio Frias dropped to 3-2 on the season, but went five innings and struck out six as his ERA is 2.79.

Edison Suriel was another bright spot, throwing a perfect ninth and striking out the side.

Batavia is at Williamsport for two more games before heading to West Virginia for three games and returning home on Sunday.

Tickets are available at muckdogs.com or stop by the Dwyer Stadium Ticket office between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. during the week. The number is 585-483-3647.