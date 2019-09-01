Muckdogs' Fan Appreciation Weekend continues with free airline tickets today

Submitted photo and press release:

A fan will win a $500 airline voucher today for Allegiant Airlines at the Batavia Muckdogs game at Dwyer Stadium.

Gates are at 4:05 pm. and first pitch is at 5:05 p.m.

Batavia General Manager Brendan Kelly announced other specials as well today including $2 Sahlen's Hot Dogs, $3 for all 16 ounce beers and $4 for the Eli Fish craft beer selection.

There are also new autographed items in the team store and the 2019 trading cards are going fast.

Fans have a chance to hold their current seat or reserve your favorite seat for the 2020 season for only $50! That will hold your seat until April 1. To get the low early-bird pricing, pay in full by Oct. 15.

The ticket office is open or call 585-483-3647.