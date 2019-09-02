Muckdogs, West Virginia tied going into final game of the season

Submitted photo and press release:

It was a wild Sunday in the New York-Penn League Pinckney Division as the first-place Batavia Muckdogs fell to Auburn, 3-1 and West Virginia, which is tied with Batavia for first, lost to Mahoning Valley, 11-1.

As a result the teams are tied with 40-35 records. Batavia is at Auburn on Labor Day at 1:05 p.m. and West Virginia is at Mahoning Valley at the same time.

Auburn took a 3-0 as Pedro Gonzalez tossed five innings of no-hit ball with six strikeouts.

Batavia scored as Dalvy Rosario doubled and scored on a J.D. Orr RBI.

But that was all the Muckdogs could muster. The pitching staff was solid as Jackson Rose took the hard-luck loss, going 4.2 innings with five strikeouts, no walks and a hit.

Josh Simpson went 2.1 innings with a strikeout and Jonakier Villalobos went two innings with a strikeout.

Orr stole two bases to give him 29 on the season while Milton Smith II stole his 20th base.

If the Muckdogs make the playoffs as the division winner or the wild card champion, playoff tickets will go on sale Tuesday at 10 a.m.

Call 585-483-3647 for information on 2020 season tickets.

Photo: Batavia's Sean Reynolds used his 6-foot-8 frame to leap, snag this ball over his head then reach bag to tag Landerson Pena of Auburn.