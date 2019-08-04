Muckdogs' win streak ends at five

Submitted photo and press release:

The five-game win-streak for the Batavia Muckdogs ended at the hands of the Connecticut Tigers, 5-3 on Saturday night.

The Muckdogs (29-19) have a four-game lead in the New York-Penn League Pinckney Division going into the rubber match of the series today (Aug. 4). The game is at 5:05 p.m. at Dwyer Stadium.

Batavia starter Andrew Miller had an outstanding six-inning outing, scattering give hits and not allowing a run. The lefty draft pick of the Miami Marlins in the 2018 draft did not walk a batter and struck out three, lowering his ERA to 3.57.

The Muckdogs mounted a comeback in the eighth as Gunner Schubert ripped two-RBI single to cut the Tigers lead to 4-3. But the Tigers tacked on an insurance run and held on for the win.

J.D. Orr (run), Andrew Turner and Andres Stormes had hits for Batavia.

Today, there will be autographs and photos with players for the fans before the game near the concession stands; it's MuckPups Day for kids who also get to run the bases after the game.

Tickets are available at muckdogs.com or stop by the Dwyer Stadium Ticket office between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. during the week. The number is 585-483-3647.

Photo: Batavia's Jack Strunc got to first base to find former Creighton teammate Jake Holton holding him on. Holton and the Tigers won the second game of the series, 5-3 on Saturday. The series is tied 1-1 with the final game today at 5:05 p.m. at Dwyer.