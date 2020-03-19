National Grid increases staffing and plans to closely monitor tomorrow's forecast for high winds

Press release:

National Grid is increasing staffing and closely monitoring Friday’s weather forecast (March 20), which calls for high winds, with gusts of up to 60 mph, across portions of Upstate New York. The company’s field force is at normal staffing levels and remains at the ready if the storm impacts service. Customers are encouraged to keep safety a priority with the following reminders:

Electricity & Generator Safety

If a power outage occurs, customers can notify National Grid online to expedite restoration.

Never touch downed power lines; always assume they are carrying live electricity. Downed power lines should immediately be reported to National Grid at 1-800-867-5222 or by calling 9-1-1.

Generators used to supply power during an outage must be operated outdoors to prevent the buildup of deadly carbon monoxide. Before operating a generator, be sure todisconnect from National Grid’s system by shutting off the main breaker, located in theelectric service panel. Failure to do this could endanger our crews and your neighbors.

Customers who depend on electrically powered life support equipment, such as a respirator, should register as a life support customer by calling National Grid at 1-800-642-4272. In a medical emergency, always dial 9-1-1.

Keep working flashlights and an extra supply of batteries in your home and be sure to charge all electronic devices before the storm.

Please use caution when driving near emergency responders and crews restoring power.

Be sure to check on elderly family members, neighbors and others who may need assistance during an outage. Stay informed and connected Information on National Grid’s pandemic preparedness and a customer Q&A can be found here.

Customers with active electricity accounts who text "REG" to 64743 can have personalized alerts sent to them via text, email or phone call when we detect an outage on their properties.

Customers also can text "OUT" to 64743 to report an outage.

For real-time power outage information, online outage reporting, and in-depth storm safety information, visit National Grid’s Outage Central website. Customers who create an online profile also can sign up for email alerts.