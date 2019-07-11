National Grid preparing crews for strong winds and thunderstorms
Press release from National Grid:
Weather forecasts are calling for strong winds and thunderstorms across large portions of New York this afternoon and into the evening. While National Grid is preparing its crews and storm response plans, we also urge customers to be safe and ready.
The company offers the following tips to help customers be prepared and stay safe:
Electricity & Generator Safety
-
National Grid customers should call 1-800-867-5222 to report a power outage, or to report any downed wires.
-
Customers are urged to stay away from all downed wires, and anything those wires might be touching like tree limbs or fencing.
-
Generators used to supply power during an outage must be operated outdoors. Before operating a generator, be sure to disconnect from National Grid’s system by shutting off themain breaker, located in the electric service panel. Failure to do this could endanger restoration crews, first responders and your neighbors.
-
Customers who depend on electrically powered life support equipment, such as a respirator, should register as a life support customer by calling National Grid at 1-800-642-4272. (In a medical emergency, always dial 9-1-1.)
-
Keep a number of working flashlights and an extra supply of batteries in your home. Also, make sure to keep mobile devices charged.
-
Please drive carefully and use caution when driving near any repair crews working to restore power.
-
Be sure to check on elderly family members, neighbors and others who may need assistance during an outage.
National Grid also advises staying tuned to local media for important announcements from emergency officials about possible evacuations or other emergency procedures. In most areas, information on storm shelter locations is available by calling 2-1-1.
Stay Connected
National Grid offers several ways to stay informed and safe – before, during and after a storm:
-
We can send personalized alerts by text, e-mail or phone call when an outage is detected ata customer’s address, restoration estimates are available, or weather warnings have beenissued. To enroll, customers can call National Grid or text REG to 64743.
-
For real-time power outage information, online outage reporting, and in-depth storm safety information, visit the Outage Central section of www.nationalgridus.com. Customers who create an online profile on our website can also sign up for email alerts.
-
To receive text message alerts and updates from National Grid, text the word STORM to NGRID (64743).
-
Online and text alert services can be started and stopped at the customer’s request.
-
Visit our website: www.nationalgridus.com