Neighborhood Legal Services expands telephone hours to provide free civil legal aid

From Neighborhood Legal Services:

Neighborhood Legal Services is a free civil legal services firm serving Erie, Niagara, Genesee, Wyoming and Orleans counties.

It specializes in domestic violence prevention, divorce, eviction prevention, health insurance access, disability, student loans, SNAP, shelter and other government benefits.

Neighborhood Legal Services’ new Justice Bus program works with community-based agencies to increase access to justice by bringing lawyers into communities where the most vulnerable Western New York residents need legal assistance for basic needs such as food, shelter and safety.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Neighborhood Legal Services’ Justice Bus program will provide expanded telephone access to free civil legal services on Monday and Thursday evenings from 5 – 7 p.m., and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. as follows:

Domestic Violence/Family Legal Needs -- (716) 847-0650, ext. 279

Landlord/Tenant Legal Needs -- (716) 847-0650, ext. 272

COVID-19 Programs/Government Benefits/Health Insurance -- (716) 847-0650, ext. 221

Student Loans/Social Security Disability/SSI/Benefits Counseling -- (716) 847-0650, ext. 302

Neighborhood Legal Services, which has an office in Batavia, remains open for TELEPHONE INTAKE during the COVID-19 pandemic Monday through Friday. Genesee/Wyoming/Orleans County residents can call (585) 343-5450, or email: [email protected]

We can help with domestic violence and other family law matters; health insurance; government benefits/SNAP/shelter/benefits counseling; Social Security disability/SSI hearings; and evictions/housing conditions/housing discrimination matters.