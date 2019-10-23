New articulation agreement announced for GCC and SUNY Upstate Medical University

Submitted photo and press release:

In recognizing the National College Transfer Week, officials at Genesee Community College are excited to announce today (Oct. 23) the updated affiliation and articulation agreement with SUNY Upstate Medical University in Syracuse.

It paves the way for students to graduate from GCC and easily transfer into one of seven upper-division medical programs.

Specifically, students who meet and maintain eligibility requirements in their respective programs of study at GCC can follow the specific program transfer path to SUNY Upstate Medical University to earn a Bachelor of Science in: Medical Imaging Radiography (X-ray); Medical Imaging Sciences/ Ultrasound; Medical Technology; Medical Biotechnology; Radiation Therapy; Respiratory Therapy; or Nursing.

Upon admission to GCC, specific student success coaches and the transfer coordinator are assigned to work individually with each student intending to transfer under the terms of this agreement and ensure the appropriate course load.

Together, they continue to work with the assigned students to help expedite the successful completion of the customized transfer pathway.

Students maximize every credit and every semester by filling elective slots and other general education requirements with courses that effectively meet the standards of the articulation agreement.

"There are many reasons students choose to start at GCC," said Kristen Hargrave, transfer coordinator at GCC. "Some aren't sure what career path they want and so earning an associate degree in General Studies is a way to explore a variety of options while completing general education requirements at a two-year college price.

"Other students know exactly what they want to do and where they want to go, but also recognize that by starting at GCC, they can get the first two years completed for a portion of the cost! By following SUNY Transfer Paths or taking advantage of articulation agreements between two and four-year schools, which map out very specific courses to maximize the student's tuition dollars and minimize the number of semesters required, they can earn the same four-year degree, usually in the same time, but with way fewer student loans."

In addition to one-on-one planning and consultation, GCC's Transfer Center coordinates numerous information fairs and college visits to help current students find and establish connections with four-year colleges and universities, both within the public SUNY system as well as private institutions.

The Transfer Center also works to establish Articulation, Transfer and Enrollment Agreements that guarantee students' specific transfer credits and program admission from GCC to a participating four-year institution.

Genesee Community College maintains over 200 agreements at any given time. All of these agreements support GCC's continual efforts to help students achieve their academic and career goals with maximum efficiency.

Students looking to take advantage of any of GCC's transfer, articulation or enrollment agreements, including the SUNY Transfer Program, should schedule a meeting or contact Transfer Services located in GCC's Student Success Center at [email protected] for one-on-one help customizing their own academic plan.