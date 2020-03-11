New Health Studies Degree program offered at GCC

Press release:

Careers in healthcare have always ranked among the most rewarding in terms of salaries, job security, career advancement and overall employee satisfaction. Coupled with the continued shortage in qualified, credentialed healthcare workers in Western and Central New York, this is a great time to consider a career in compassion.

Genesee Community College has officially opened enrollment for its newest program, the Health Studies Associate in Science . Requiring a total of 62 credit hours, this program is designed to be completed in as little as two years and offers flexibility with up to 50 percent of its coursework available through online learning.

"The Health Studies associate degree was meticulously designed to meet the demands of our region," said Rafael Alicea-Maldonado, Ph.D., dean of Math, Science and Career Education. "Students who graduate from this program are fully prepared to transfer to a four-year institution under SUNY's Health Education Transfer Path for a bachelor's degree that leads to a variety of career options."

GCC Health Studies degree students fulfill their General Education requirements and focus on industry-specific information such as medical terminology, nutrition and the many issues revolving around health insurance.

This combination saves GCC students thousands of dollars in tuition, offers small classes with plenty of hands-on learning and one-to-one instruction. It also provides valuable exposure to the many different career paths in healthcare and the coursework includes all of the pre-requisite courses for GCC's other healthcare programs.

Upon graduation, GCC students are uniquely positioned to transfer and earn bachelor's degrees that can lead to high-demand and lucrative health-related employment opportunities.

Additionally, GCC also offers a Health Studies Certificate option where credit hours can be fully applied toward the associate degree and five additional healthcare degree programs including; Nursing, Physical Therapist Assistant, Polysomnographic Technology, Respiratory Care and Veterinary Technology.

Details on all programs can be found here.

Interested individuals are encouraged to contact Marirose Ethington, GCC's director of Science at (585) 343-0055, ext. 6389, or email: [email protected] or Deborah Erion, student success coach dedicated to the Health Studies program at (585) 343-0055, ext. 6423, or email: [email protected].