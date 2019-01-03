New photography exhibit called 'Beauty of Western New York' on display at GO ART!

A new photography exhibit entitled the "Beauty of Western New York" by Don Fryling is now showing at GO ART!, located in the historic Seymour Building at 201 E. Main St. in Downtown Batavia.

The exhibit runs through Jan. 20.

There will be an artist reception for Fryling from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 17. Tavern 2.o.1 will be open.

Gallery hours are:

Thursday, Friday 11-7

Saturday 11-4