October 7, 2019 - 2:23pm

Night at the Races fundraiser for Steve Hawley is Oct. 18, RSVP by Oct. 10, sponsorships available

posted by Billie Owens in night at the races, fundraiser, assemblyman steve hawley, news.

Press release:

Assemblyman Steve Hawley, the New York State Deputy Minority leader, invites you to join him for his fundraiser -- the 12th Annual Night at the Races -- at 6 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 18 at Batavia Downs Gaming & Hotel.

It is located at 8315 Park Road in Batavia.

Cost is $80 per guest or $150 per couple and includes a two-hour open bar, special dinner buffet and $20 Free Play per person.

Sponsorship Opportunities:

  • $1,000 TRIPLE CROWN LEVEL: 10 tickets, race named for sponsor, special gift, tote board and program recognition, group picture with “Triple Crown” race winner and Assemblyman Hawley;
  • $800 KENTUCKY DERBY LEVEL: 8 tickets, program recognition, group picture with “Kentucky Derby” race winner and Assemblyman Hawley;
  • $600 BELMONT STAKES LEVEL: 6 Tickets, program recognition, group picture with “Belmont Stakes” race winner and Assemblyman Hawley;
  • $400 PREAKNESS STAKES LEVEL: 4 tickets, program recognition.

Please RSVP by Oct.10th -- call 585-356-0686.

Please consider supporting Assemblyman Hawley by attending the Night at the Races event. Please RSVP to the event with your name(s), address, number of attendees along with a check made payable to : 

Friends of Steve Hawley

7768 Oatka Trail

Le Roy, NY 14482

Upcoming

more

