Night at the Races fundraiser for Steve Hawley is Oct. 18, RSVP by Oct. 10, sponsorships available
Press release:
Assemblyman Steve Hawley, the New York State Deputy Minority leader, invites you to join him for his fundraiser -- the 12th Annual Night at the Races -- at 6 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 18 at Batavia Downs Gaming & Hotel.
It is located at 8315 Park Road in Batavia.
Cost is $80 per guest or $150 per couple and includes a two-hour open bar, special dinner buffet and $20 Free Play per person.
Sponsorship Opportunities:
- $1,000 TRIPLE CROWN LEVEL: 10 tickets, race named for sponsor, special gift, tote board and program recognition, group picture with “Triple Crown” race winner and Assemblyman Hawley;
- $800 KENTUCKY DERBY LEVEL: 8 tickets, program recognition, group picture with “Kentucky Derby” race winner and Assemblyman Hawley;
- $600 BELMONT STAKES LEVEL: 6 Tickets, program recognition, group picture with “Belmont Stakes” race winner and Assemblyman Hawley;
- $400 PREAKNESS STAKES LEVEL: 4 tickets, program recognition.
Please RSVP by Oct.10th -- call 585-356-0686.
Please consider supporting Assemblyman Hawley by attending the Night at the Races event. Please RSVP to the event with your name(s), address, number of attendees along with a check made payable to :
Friends of Steve Hawley
7768 Oatka Trail
Le Roy, NY 14482