Night Sky Tour and stargazing offered next month at GC Park and Forest

East Bethany – Enjoy the view of a dark night sky and get to know the summer’s constellations with Night Sky Tour and Stargazing at the Genesee County Park and Forest from 9 to 11 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 9th.

Learn all about the Perseid meteor shower and other astronomical phenomenon and the folklore behind them!

Meet us at the Interpretive Nature Center for an outdoor presentation and guided tour of the night sky.

Bring a blanket or a chair for your spot in a meadow far away from city lights. This program will take place entirely outdoors.

If rain or cloudy skies threaten our view we will reschedule to Friday, Aug. 16th. Cost is $5/person, $10/family. Preregistration is required, call 585-344-1122 to reserve your spot.

For more information visit our website at http://www.co.genesee.ny.us/departments/parks/, or contact Kayla Edmunds at [email protected] or (585) 344-1122.

Genesee County Park & Forest Nature Interpretive Center is located at 11095 Bethany Center Road, East Bethany.