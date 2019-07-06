Ninth annual Madisonation Golf Tournament is Aug. 25, all proceeds will go to Michael Napoleon Foundation

Press release:

My name is Kevin Muckle and in 2011 I started an annual golf tournament on behalf of my daughter Madison Marie Muckle. Madison was diagnosed with acute lymphocytic leukemia cancer just after her 3rd birthday in 2010. She fought through two and a half years of constant treatment until April of 2013 when she received her last chemotherapy treatment.

In 2018 Madison celebrated her five-year anniversary and is now considered a survivor. Madison is now a healthy, cancer free, 11 year old who wants to help others suffering from this horrible disease.

WE CALL IT MADISONATION!

Madisonation was created to raise awareness and funds for other children and families fighting their battle against cancer. Madisonation has raised more $42,000 over the last eight years for families and organizations.

This year we will be donating ALL proceeds to the Michael Napoleone Foundation. The Michael Napoleone Memorial Foundation was established in 2007 in memory of Michael C. Napoleone who died from Burkitts lymphoma/leukemia at the age of 6. This not-for-profit foundation was created to give back to those who are in need due to their battle against childhood cancer.

They also support research efforts in finding a cure for childhood cancer. The Michael Napoleone Memorial Foundation is 100 percent staffed by volunteers with NO paid positions. I know of several families that they have helped throughout the years and now Madisonation wants to help them this year, so they can continue to do all the great things in fighting childhood cancer.

Please come and join us in our fight against childhood cancer and help raise funds for such a worthy cause. Please help us on Aug. 25 for our ninth annual Madisonation "Never Give Up" Golf Tournament. The event will be held at Hickory Ridge Golf course in Holley.

It will be a four-man best ball tournament for $380 per team, which includes, 18 holes of golf with cart, lunch, dinner, raffles, silent auction, hole contests and lots of fun, not to mention supporting a great cause.

Please contact Kevin Muckle at 585-300-7499 or Jen Moore at 585-300-8440 for more information or to register. Any donations can be mailed to Madisonation, P.O. Box 1810, Batavia, NY 14021.