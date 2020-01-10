Ninth annual 'Shooting For A Cure!' Pembroke girls basketball game for cancer charity is Jan. 16

Pembroke High School Girls' Varsity Basketball Team.

Submitted photo and press release:

The Pembroke Jr./Sr. High School Girls’ Basketball Team will host its ninth annual Shooting For A Cure! event versus Oakfield-Alabama on Thursday, Jan. 16, at 5 p.m. at the high school gymnasium located at the corner of routes 5 and 77 (8750 Alleghany Road) in Pembroke.

The JV basketball game begins at 5:30, while the Varsity game begins at 7 o'clock.

To date, Shooting For A Cure! has raised more than $119,000 and has become one of Roswell Park Comprehensice Cancer Center's largest community-based fundraising events.

This year, the team hopes to raise another $30,000 for the cause. The team is accepting online donations in support of Shooting For A Cure! To make a donation, click here.

There are several other ways to support the cause. Attendees can contribute through various raffles and auctions, purchase food and beverages from the concession stand, and buy merchandise during the event.

The basket raffle includes 100 baskets and gift cards. A sheet of 25 tickets costs $5. There is also a big-item pink ticket raffle. A handful of these tickets remain and cost $5 each or 5 for $20.

One winner will be selected for each of the following prizes: a one-year supply of pizza logs from Original Pizza Logs; an Apple Watch Series 5; an autographed Sam Reinhart jersey; a pair of 200-level Sabres tickets for the March 9th game versus the Washington Capitals; and an autographed Josh Allen football.

The silent auction offers attendees the chance to bid on several high-value items such as: 12 Park Hopper passes to Walt Disney World; two round-trip plane tickets from Southwest; two round-trip plane tickets from JetBlue; a catered dinner party for eight guests; and handcrafted Adirondack chairs made by Pembroke students.

At the concession stand, there will be pizza from Batavia’s Original, pizza logs from Original Pizza Logs, taco in a bag from Clarence Deli, ice cream from Hershey’s, and drinks from Coca-Cola of Rochester and Crickler Vending. Pink ribbons and a variety of Shooting For A Cure! apparel items will also be available for purchase.

Shooting For A Cure! coordinator Mike Wilson would like to give special thanks to community member and former Western Region Vice President of NYSCOPBA (New York State Corrections Officer and Police Benevolent Association) Joe Miano.

According to Wilson, “Over the past four seasons, NYSCOPBA has donated a total of $10,000 to our cause, and I cannot express how grateful we are for the continued community support. I am overwhelmed by their generosity.”

Miano stated, “It’s been a pleasure working with Pembroke’s Shooting For A Cure! over the last four years, watching the endless work all the volunteers put into this great cause for Roswell Park.”

The 2019-2020 Shooting For A Cure! business and organization donors list includes: 26Shirts, ACES Foundation, ADPRO Sports, Batavia Country Club, Batavia’s Original, Buttercrumbs Bakery, Clarence Deli, Coca-Cola of Rochester, Crickler Vending Company, Darien Lake, Dollar General, Dollars for Scholars, Dry Creek Group, Fava Brothers Lawn Care, Five Guys, Genesee Feeds, Hershey’s Ice Cream, Insty-Prints, JetBlue Airways, Kingdom Bound, Knockaround Sunglasses, Linda’s Family Diner, Maple Ridge Landscaping, Mosquito Hunters of Buffalo, Northtown Automotive, Oliver’s Candies, OnCore Golf, Original Pizza Logs, Pesci’s Pizza and Wings, Pillar Real Estate Investors, Platinum Fitness, Roswell Park Alliance Foundation, Sincerely Kayla, Southwest Airlines, Spa at Artemis, Terry Hills, Tim Hortons, Walt Disney World, West Herr Chevy of Orchard Park, Yancey’s Fancy, and YMCA of Batavia.

Businesses or organizations wishing to donate to this year’s event should contact Mike Wilson by calling 716.949.0523.

The event itself began nine years ago when the Pembroke Girls’ Varsity Basketball team approached then Head Coach Mike Wilson with an idea to show their support for Toni Funke, wife of beloved coach and Pembroke teacher Ron Funke in her battle against breast cancer.

They wanted to play a game in her honor to raise money for cancer research. Since then, Shooting For A Cure! has blossomed into a huge community event attracting supporters from throughout Western New York.

Regardless of how large the event has grown, the goal remains the same: show support for community members in the fight against cancer. To make this night special for cancer survivors, current patients, and families, the varsity halftime program is dedicated to recognizing people from all of these groups.

As part of the halftime program, members of the varsity and junior varsity teams give each honoree a flower and a hug. It is a great way to show love and support to those who have been touched by this far-reaching disease.

Anyone who would like to support this noble cause is encouraged to do so by coming to the event or visiting the Shooting For A Cure! donation page here.

About Pembroke High School Girls' Varsity Basketball Team

The team is comprised of 11 young women. This season’s captains are Megan Conibear, Mackenna Johnson, Casey Wurtz, and Serene Calderón. The Lady Dragons are coached by Ron Funke and Guy Gabbey. The team colors are green, white, and black. The team began Shooting For A Cure! as an annual event in 2011, and they are committed to the hard work and dedication it will take to win the battle against breast cancer.

About Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center

According to its website, “All donations made to Roswell Park are managed by the Roswell Park Alliance Foundation, a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization that ensures that every donation is put to the best possible use. The Alliance Foundation has been recognized numerous times for these efforts.” For more information about giving to Roswell Park, click here, and go to “Donate.”