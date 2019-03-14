Nominations sought for GO ART!'s second annual Genean Awards, deadline is March 29

Press release:

This year, nominations are now open for the public to vote on GO ART!'s "Genean Awards." Why "Genean" you ask?

Well, simply put, we decided that we needed to have our own unique awards (like the Oscars or Tony awards) for GENesee and OrlEANs counties, to recognize a few of the amazing people and organizations we have within our counties.

So there you have it! Genean it is!

Nominations Deadline: March 29th

There are three categories:

1. ORGANIZATION OF THE YEAR -- This award honors an not-for-profit or for-profit arts organization for its achievements in 2018.

2. INDIVIDUAL ARTIST OF THE YEAR -- This award honors an individual artist in any discipline for their achievements in 2018 or career-long body of work

3. SUPPORTER (OF THE CULTURAL SECTOR) OF THE YEAR -- This award honors an individual or an organization outside of the arts and cultural sector for their work directly aiding in the arts and/or cultural sector.

To nominate please visit online here

Winners will be announced at our Spring Fling on April 27th.