Northgate church kicks off annual youth basketball program tomorrow

Northgate Free Methodist Church will be kicking off its annual youth basketball program this Saturday, Jan. 11.

The basketball program will be held each Saturday in January and February.

This program is designed for second- through eighth-grade students, with an emphasis on an instructional noncompetitive atmosphere for casual players.

Times are:

9 to 10 a.m. for second and third grades;

10:15 to 11:15 a.m. for fourth and fifth grades;

11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for grades six, seven and eight.

The first two weeks will be skills and drills, with all the following six weeks being exhibition games.

Sixth, seventh and eighth grades will participate in a weekly officiated pickup game.

A more complete schedule will be provided on Jan. 18th, along with a team assignment and jersey.

Along with basketball instruction, each team will participate in a small devotional time.

The program will be conducted at Northgate’s South Campus, 350 Bank St., Batavia.

The 2020 program costs $20 per player or $30 per family (same household).

Sign-up forms are available during regular office hours and at northgatefmc.com.

Registration will be available Saturday morning at the door.