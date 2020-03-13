Northgate Church moves to online-only worship services in keeping with government recommendations

Press release:

Northgate Free Methodist Church has been closely monitoring the potential impact of COVID-19 and is following current recommendations from the CDC, local health departments / government officials and the most recent guidelines from NY Governor Andrew Cuomo.

After days of careful consideration, prayer and discussion between Northgate’s Management Team, we have come to the following conclusion: In cooperation with those trying to keep our surrounding communities safe, we are canceling all in-person worship services, including activities for children and students this weekend.

Small groups, due to the size restrictions set forth by the government, will be allowed to meet at their personal discretion, offsite.

Because we value gathering together as a community of believers, we are encouraging the community to join us online on our Facebook Live feed for worship on Saturday evening at 6 o'clock .

That recorded service will then be available at any time to be used for personal worship time this Sunday. The recorded worship service will also be posted for viewing on our website at northgatefmc.com.

Please invite people to join in with us as you would on any given Saturday or Sunday. News updates will be made available at northgatefmc.com/news

Plans for next week and the weeks ahead remain fluid at this time. We will be evaluating the circumstances day to day and will keep the community abreast of the details as they become available.