Notice of three public hearings of the GC Legislature

Notice of Three Public Hearings

(1) Genesee County shall conduct a public hearing on fair housing practices and to identify any concerns and issues with fair housing practices in Genesee County. The public hearing will be held at the Old Courthouse, 7 Main St., Batavia, at 5:30 p.m., April 10 . All persons who wish to speak will be heard. Written comments will be accepted upon delivery to: Clerk, Genesee County Legislature, 7 Main St., Batavia, NY 14020 prior to the hearing. The hearing location is in compliance with accessibility standards under the Americans with Disabilities Act.

(2) There has been introduced before the Legislature of the County of Genesee, a Local Law Introductory No. Two, Year 2019, which regulates the transfer of secondhand articles. The Genesee County Legislature will conduct a Public Hearing on the proposed law at the Old Courthouse, 7 Main St., Batavia, at 5:30 p.m. on April 10 . All interested persons will be heard.