Notre Dame announces honorees for Nov. 3 Athletic Hall of Fame Induction

Press release:

Notre Dame High School is proud to announce that its 2018 Athletic Hall of Fame Induction will be held on Saturday, Nov. 3, at Notre Dame High School.

This fall’s program will begin with a social hour at 5:30 p.m. followed by a dinner at 6:30 p.m. and the alumni student-athlete, contributor and coaching recognition portion of the program to follow at 7 p.m. induction program.

Inductees to be honored on Nov. 3, 2018 will include:

John Francis ‘66

‘66 Mike Callahan ’67

’67 John Stisser ‘80

‘80 Sue [Burns] Keefe ‘81

‘81 Kathy Dwyer ‘90

‘90 Members of the fall 1973 ND Smith League Co-Champion Football Team

Rick Mancuso ’76 – Coach Inductee

’76 – Coach Inductee Joe ’68 and Patty [Jurewicz] ’69 Flynn – Supporter Inductees

Tickets for this annual event will be $40/person and will be available through the Notre Dame Advancement Office. Phone is [585] 343-2783, ext. 106.