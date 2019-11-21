Local Matters

November 21, 2019 - 8:42pm

Notre Dame students perform musical 'You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown' on Friday and Saturday

posted by Billie Owens in 'You're a Good Main Charlie, Brown', Notre Dame, batavia, news, musical.

ndgoodmancharliebrown2019.jpg

Students at Notre Dame High School will perform "You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown" in the auditorium at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 22, and at 12:30 and 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 23.

Tickets available at the door for $8 each.

The high school is located at 73 Union St. in the City of Batavia.

"You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown" is a 1967 musical comedy based on the characters of the beloved comic strip "Peanuts" by Charles M. Schulz.

Joseph Condoluci is Notre Dame's Instrumental / Vocal Music teacher.

Here's the Notre Dame cast list:

  • Charlie Brown -- Owen Mileham
  • Snoopy -- Grace Mileham
  • Lucy -- Judah MacDonald
  • Linus -- Amanda Bergman
  • Schroeder -- Nathaneal Brew
  • Sally -- Lily Gaylord
  • Ensemble -- Justice YorkowskMarylin KruppaAmanda Doan

Photos by Howard Owens

ndgoodmancharliebrown2019-2.jpg

ndgoodmancharliebrown2019-3.jpg

ndgoodmancharliebrown2019-4.jpg

ndgoodmancharliebrown2019-5.jpg

ndgoodmancharliebrown2019-6.jpg

ndgoodmancharliebrown2019-7.jpg

ndgoodmancharliebrown2019-8.jpg

