Notre Dame students perform musical 'You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown' on Friday and Saturday

Students at Notre Dame High School will perform "You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown" in the auditorium at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 22, and at 12:30 and 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 23.

Tickets available at the door for $8 each.

The high school is located at 73 Union St. in the City of Batavia.

"You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown" is a 1967 musical comedy based on the characters of the beloved comic strip "Peanuts" by Charles M. Schulz.

Joseph Condoluci is Notre Dame's Instrumental / Vocal Music teacher.

Here's the Notre Dame cast list:

Charlie Brown -- Owen Mileham

Snoopy -- Grace Mileham

Lucy -- Judah MacDonald

Linus -- Amanda Bergman

Schroeder -- Nathaneal Brew

Sally -- Lily Gaylord

Ensemble -- Justice Yorkowsk, Marylin Kruppa, Amanda Doan

Photos by Howard Owens