NYS DanceForce announces second year of competition for choreography grants

Press release:

The New York State DanceForce, in partnership with the New York State Council on the Arts, announces the second year of the Western New York Choreographers’ Initiative (WNYCI).

The 2019 cycle will expand from 10 counties to 17, supporting choreographers living in New York’s westernmost counties: Chautauqua, Niagara, Erie, Cattaraugus, Orleans, Genesee, Wyoming, Allegany, Monroe, Livingston, Wayne, Ontario, Yates, Steuben, Chemung, Schuyler and Seneca.

The application deadline is Feb. 19.

The WNY Choreographers’ Initiative is designed to help WNY resident choreographers develop their choreographic skills by providing them with appropriate resources that are generally unavailable or unaffordable. These resources include 24 hours of creative studio time, professional dancers, the guidance of a professional mentor chosen by the artist, and a $2,500 stipend.

Two choreographers will be selected for the award in 2019.