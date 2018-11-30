NYS DanceForce announces second year of competition for choreography grants
The New York State DanceForce, in partnership with the New York State Council on the Arts, announces the second year of the Western New York Choreographers’ Initiative (WNYCI).
The 2019 cycle will expand from 10 counties to 17, supporting choreographers living in New York’s westernmost counties: Chautauqua, Niagara, Erie, Cattaraugus, Orleans, Genesee, Wyoming, Allegany, Monroe, Livingston, Wayne, Ontario, Yates, Steuben, Chemung, Schuyler and Seneca.
The application deadline is Feb. 19.
The WNY Choreographers’ Initiative is designed to help WNY resident choreographers develop their choreographic skills by providing them with appropriate resources that are generally unavailable or unaffordable. These resources include 24 hours of creative studio time, professional dancers, the guidance of a professional mentor chosen by the artist, and a $2,500 stipend.
Two choreographers will be selected for the award in 2019.
“This initiative is a wonderful opportunity for choreographers working in all dance genres,” said WNYCI coordinator Lois Welk. “I look forward to shepherding two artists through the program. Choreographers who have questions or need help completing the application should contact me directly for individualized support.”
The New York State DanceForce is a consortium of 19 dance activists committed to increasing the quantity and quality of dance activity throughout New York State. Each of our members receives an annual allocation to create projects that bring dance artists to Upstate NY communities in customized residencies.
Since its founding in 1994, the DanceForce, through the work of its members, has funded more than 350 projects, raising more than $2.8 million in support of these endeavors.
Complete guidelines and application forms, can be found at www.danceforce.org. For more information contact WNYCI coordinator Lois Welk at [email protected].
