NYS DanceForce announces third cycle of aid to help WNY choreographers develop skills

Press release:

The New York State DanceForce, in partnership with the New York State Council on the Arts, announces the third cycle of the Western New York Choreographers’ Initiative (WNYCI).

The program provides professional development for choreographers living in New York’s seventeen westernmost counties: Chautauqua, Niagara, Erie, Cattaraugus, Orleans, Genesee, Wyoming, Allegany, Monroe, Livingston, Wayne, Ontario, Yates, Steuben, Chemung, Schuyler, and Seneca.

The application deadline is 5 p.m. (EST) Dec. 4.

The WNY Choreographers’ Initiative is designed to help WNY resident choreographers develop their choreographic skills by providing them with appropriate resources that are generally unavailable or unaffordable.

These resources include 24 hours of creative studio time, professional dancers, the guidance of a professional mentor chosen by the artist, and a $2,500 stipend. Two choreographers will be selected for the award in spring 2020.

“This initiative is open to choreographers working in all dance genres," said WNYCI Coordinator Lois Welk. "Each project is basically a mini-residency, designed to fit the specific needs of each artist.

"Some artists have split the time between their home community and New York City. Others have done their entire project in WNY. The only requirement is that at least half of the activity happens in the WNY community.”

The New York State DanceForce is a statewide consortium of 19 dance activists committed to increasing the quantity and quality of dance activity throughout New York State. Each member receives an annual allocation to create projects that bring dance artists to Upstate NY communities in customized residencies.

Since its founding in 1994, the DanceForce, through the work of its members, has funded more than 400 projects, raising more than $3 million in support of these endeavors.

Complete guidelines and the application form can be found at www.danceforce.org. For more information, contact WNYCI Coordinator Lois Welk at [email protected].