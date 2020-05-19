NYS Farm Bureau creates 'Farm Relief Worker Database' to connect farms needing labor during COVID-19 pandemic

Press release:

New York Farm Bureau is launching a new system to connect farms in need of labor during the COVID-19 pandemic.

During this time of uncertainty, farms may temporarily be down some employees who may have to quarantine due to the virus or to take care of a sick family member. This could potentially create issues on the farm, especially when livestock need to be cared for or during a critical time of the growing season.

In turn, there is now an online database for farmers to turn to and for people who may be looking for additional, temporary agricultural work, perhaps someone who is in need of employment, may be retired from farm labor, or would like to add additional hours.

Anyone who is interested and willing to work on a farm is encouraged to submit their information to the new database to potentially be matched up with a farm in need in their area. Click here to view the database.

New York Farm Bureau hopes this will serve as a resource for its members to have needed staff on hand throughout this pandemic while also providing an opportunity for job seekers. It will be up to the individual farm to appropriately screen and hire any potential employees.

In addition, New York Farm Bureau is still making its COVID-19 resource page on its website, www.nyfb,org, open to all farms regardless of membership , to provide the latest information and guidance to all of agriculture in these difficult times.

New York Farm Bureau is encouraging all farms to continue to take this pandemic seriously, follow all of the recommended safety guidance and protocols, and have a plan in place to mitigate the spread, both in the workplace and in farmworker housing should it be provided.

Protecting farmworkers and fellow family members is a priority for the agricultural community.