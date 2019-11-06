NYS now requires death certificates in overdose cases to specify the opioid, if known

Press release from the NYS Association of Counties:

The NYS Association of Counties applauds Governor Andrew M. Cuomo's signing of the opioid overdose bill last month.

The legislation (S.1668/A.4915) requires that death certificates in cases of opioid overdose specify which opioid was involved in the death, if known. This new law requires that information be recorded so that more data will be available to better address the opioid crisis.

“New York continues to confront the opioid epidemic in all corners of the state," said Stephen J. Acquario, executive director of the New York State Association of Counties. "Toxicology results take an inordinate amount of time to review. This new law will help county coroners and medical examiners pin down the cause of death with more specificity than the general classification of 'drug overdose.'

﻿"Law enforcement efforts to track opioid suppliers have improved, and this new statute will further assist in identifying suppliers of the opiates that led to an overdose. Governor Cuomo and state legislators continue to implement smart government policies to prevent the distribution of illegal opiates."