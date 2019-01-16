Local Matters

January 16, 2019 - 2:38pm

Oakfield Republican Committee seeks candidates, reply by Feb. 4

posted by Billie Owens in Oakfield, news, Announcements, Oakfield Republican Committee.

The Oakfield Republican Committee is seeking candidates for the following:

  • Superintendent of Highways (four-year term)
  • Town Clerk (four-year term)
  • Councilpersons (two positions, four-year terms)
  • County Legislator (two-year term)

Interested residents of the Town or Village of Oakfield can send a Letter of Intent no later than Feb. 4 to:

Alan R. Dennis, Chairman of the Republican Committee

6916 Fox Road, Oakfield, NY  14125

