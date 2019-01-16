January 16, 2019 - 2:38pm
Oakfield Republican Committee seeks candidates, reply by Feb. 4
Oakfield, news, Announcements, Oakfield Republican Committee.
The Oakfield Republican Committee is seeking candidates for the following:
- Superintendent of Highways (four-year term)
- Town Clerk (four-year term)
- Councilpersons (two positions, four-year terms)
- County Legislator (two-year term)
Interested residents of the Town or Village of Oakfield can send a Letter of Intent no later than Feb. 4 to:
Alan R. Dennis, Chairman of the Republican Committee
6916 Fox Road, Oakfield, NY 14125
