Oakfield Republican Committee seeks candidates, reply by Feb. 4

The Oakfield Republican Committee is seeking candidates for the following:

Superintendent of Highways (four-year term)

Town Clerk (four-year term)

Councilpersons (two positions, four-year terms)

County Legislator (two-year term)

Interested residents of the Town or Village of Oakfield can send a Letter of Intent no later than Feb. 4 to:

Alan R. Dennis, Chairman of the Republican Committee

6916 Fox Road, Oakfield, NY 14125