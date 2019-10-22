'Off Our Rockers': Batavia Players perform two one-act plays Nov. 8-9

Submitted photos and press release:

What happens when you bring brilliant writing and wonderful actors together? This Nov. 8th and 9th at 7:30 p.m., the Batavia Players and the Harvester 56 Theater will be answering that question as they perform "Off Our Rockers," two one-act plays that are both insightful and hilarious in nature.

"Off Our Rockers" consists of the plays "Laundry & Bourbon" and "I’m Herbert." They were written as part of two separate collections and this is the first time that they will be presented together.

Starring in "I’m Herbert" is perennial actor and local internationally known artist Kevin Partridge (inset photo left) and longtime Players' actress Dorothy Gerhart (inset photo below, right). Both Gerhart and Partridge are recipients of the Performance of the Year Award at the Harvester 56 Theater and they are two of this area’s premier actors. They have appeared on stage in many memorable roles and are a consistent part of the Batavia Players acting troupe.

In "I’m Herbert" their characters are Muriel and Herbert, two octogenarians that recall their lives together and apart with hilarity. The short one-act play looks at the life of the fun-loving couple in their advanced years as they reflect on their former glory days.

Michele Stamp (inset photo below, left) Emily Crawford (inset photo bottom left) and Kathy Johns (inset photo bottom right), who have also been nominated for acting awards and have portrayed many of the theater's most memorable characters, will be bringing to life the one act play "Laundry & Bourbon."

This play also wraps itself around small trailer park life and the highs and lows of loves found, lost and forgotten.

Stamp has been memorable in her award- winning portrayal of Martha in "Who’s Afraid of Virginia Wolfe," while Johns is best remembered as Joanne in "Come Back to the Five & Dime Jimmy Dean, Jimmy Dean."

Crawford, who also works on many of the technical aspects of the show, played the mother Marmee March in the musical "Little Women." All have appeared on stage many times over the eight-year history of the Harvester 56 Theater.

“This is a very special cast with a tremendous amount of talent and stage presence,” said "Off Our Rockers" Director E. Jane Burk.

“They each bring such a dimension to the stage regardless of what role they are playing, but in this show, they are indeed special.”

Both of these well-written plays have been perennial favorites of the short-play set.

This is the first time they have been presented by the Harvester 56 Theater and the Batavia Players. There are only two performances and tickets are available at the Box Office.