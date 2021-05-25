Officer called to Target parking lot for report of dog locked in vehicle

An officer is called to the Target parking lot for a report of a dog locked in a Chevy Sonic. "The windows are only down one inch," according to what the dispatcher was told.

The officer on scene reports the air-conditioner is running and the dog appears fine.

But the officer is going inside the store to try and locate the owner.

It's 83 degrees now and overcast, with 55-percent humidity, according to the National Weather Service.