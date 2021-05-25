Local Matters

May 25, 2021 - 3:16pm

Officer called to Target parking lot for report of dog locked in vehicle

posted by Billie Owens in news, batavia, scanner, animal abuse, pet rescue.

An officer is called to the Target parking lot for a report of a dog locked in a Chevy Sonic. "The windows are only down one inch," according to what the dispatcher was told.

The officer on scene reports the air-conditioner is running and the dog appears fine.

But the officer is going inside the store to try and locate the owner.

It's 83 degrees now and overcast, with 55-percent humidity, according to the National Weather Service.

