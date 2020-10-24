Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Community Sponsors

October 24, 2020 - 3:47pm

Officer finds bag stuffed with loot from Kohl's after dispatch center alerted by caller

posted by Billie Owens in news, scanner, batavia.

A caller to dispatch reported a man throwing a bag full of something over the fence onto the grounds of the Batavia VA Medical Center. A law enforcement officer responded and reports retrieving a Wegmans grocery bag filled with about $300 worth of electronic goods from Kohl's department store. It had been tossed into some cattails on the property. The officer is returning the merchandise to Kohl's.

Calendar

October 2020

S M T W T F S
 
 
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
31
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2020 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button