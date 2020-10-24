October 24, 2020 - 3:47pm
Officer finds bag stuffed with loot from Kohl's after dispatch center alerted by caller
A caller to dispatch reported a man throwing a bag full of something over the fence onto the grounds of the Batavia VA Medical Center. A law enforcement officer responded and reports retrieving a Wegmans grocery bag filled with about $300 worth of electronic goods from Kohl's department store. It had been tossed into some cattails on the property. The officer is returning the merchandise to Kohl's.