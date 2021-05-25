Local Matters

May 25, 2021 - 9:38am

Old Hippies announce four free afternoon concerts in Genesee County this summer

posted by Billie Owens in Old Hippies, home to home concert series, Americana music, batavia, elba, news.

On Monday, the Old Hippies -- Bill and Kay McDonald -- announced a series of four free afternoon concerts in Genesee County this summer.

The Old Hippies, a renowed local band specializing in Americana roots music, will perform the "Home to Home Concert Series: For the Common Good":

  • Saturday, July 3 at 1 p.m. in Jackson Square
  • Sunday, Aug. 8 at 1 p.m. in Jackson Square
  • Sunday, Aug. 22 at 3 p.m. in Elba Town Park
  • Sunday, Sept. 12 at 1 p.m. in Jackson Square

These dates are in addition to the 7 p.m. Friday concert July 2 in Downtown's Jackson Square.*

There will​ also be live performances by the Ghostriders, Deanna Spiotta and other talented musicians.

Food vendors will be available along with displays from local businesses.

All are welcome to:

  • Enjoy the music live and in person. Bring your own chair;
  • Listen in on FM radio as they broadcast near the concert venue;
  • Interact with livestream over the internet via Facebook from wherever you may be;
  • View the recorded concert on YouTube at a time and place you choose.

For updates and info, visit:

  • oldhippiesmusic.com
  • Facebook.com/oldhippiesmusic
  • or contact Bill McDonald at (585) 250-2269 or email [email protected]

​The performances are possible with funds from the Decentralization Program, a regrant program of the NYS Council on the Arts, with support from Gov. Andrew Cuomo and the NYS Legislature, administered by GO ART! They are sponsored by the Genesee County Chamber of Commerce.

*Previously:  Here's the lineup for the free concert series on Friday nights in Jackson Square starting June 25

