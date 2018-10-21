On Nov. 12, GCC will hold Open House and honor our veterans

Photo from 2017 Open House at GCC.

Submitted photo and press release:

For nearly 20 years, Genesee Community has invited the public to its Main Campus in Batavia on Veterans Day for two very important events -- welcoming potential new students as they explore the College and all its opportunities, and honoring veterans for their service to our country.

On Monday, Nov. 12, Genesee Community College invites students of all ages and their families to Open House from 8:30 a.m. - 12 p.m. and the annual Veterans Day Honor Ceremony at 12 p.m.

The first segment of the Open House is the Academic Fair, which starts promptly at 9 a.m., where GCC professors and instructors from across campus gather in the central Forum and the Conable Technology Building to showcase their programs, meet and chat with interested students and family members.

Next up is the Welcome and Information Sessions and/or a complete campus tour that includes the new Richard C. Call (athletics) Arena and Student Success Center as well as the new apartments at College Village, the Library, Book Store, Student Union, Genesee Center for the Arts and the many state-of-the-art classrooms and labs.

In addition, a Nursing Program Information Session will begin in Room 210 of the MedTech Building, across College Road, at noon.

Online registration for the Open House is the best way to reserve a slot for the multifaceted opportunity. Whether you are looking to attend college for the first time, return to college to advance your current career, or even launch a brand new venture, GCC's success coaches are specifically trained to guide individual pathways to success!

Meet your success coach at Open House! Visitors will be able to hear and meet GCC's experts in admissions, financial aid, career and transfer services, student activities, athletics and much more.

The campus tour lasts approximately 60 minutes and participants are encouraged to dress comfortably and wear walking shoes. Self-guided tours are also an option, borrowing a digital tablet from GCC's Admissions office. A virtual tour is also available fully online: https://www.genesee.edu/home/offices/admissions/virtual-tour/.

Immediately following the Open House, GCC will host its annual Veterans Day Honor Ceremony. Details on the ceremony which includes special guest speakers and a lunch for all veterans in attendance will be posted to https://www.genesee.edu/ soon.

As a reminder, GCC will also hold a special Saturday Visit Day on Saturday, Nov. 17, from 9 a.m. till noon featuring admissions and academic program information. On this day, with an official transcript or copy of a GED, attendees will be able to apply and be admitted on the spot!

Those specifically seeking help with completing the FAFSA forms should register here or visit here, click on "SUNY Financial Aid Days" and find the Genesee Community College Nov. 17, event to register. Visit Day walk-ins are welcome; however registration for the event guarantees a one-on-one session with a financial aid expert to help complete the FAFSA application online. Interested individuals are encouraged to visit here, or contact Nick Wockasen at [email protected] or call GCC's Admissions Office at (585) 345-6800 with any questions.

With more than 65 affordable degree and certificate programs, online courses, 360 degree learning and seven campus locations, GCC makes it possible to achieve your higher education dreams.