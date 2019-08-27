One person seriously burned, two cats die in Monday's kitchen fire at Walden Estates apartment

Upon arrival, firefighters encountered heavy smoke and fire conditions on the first and second floor of apartment #44, which was one unit of a five-unit building. The responding crews began extinguishment and search-and-rescue operations and were able to bring the fire under control within 20 minutes.

At the time of the fire, there were two occupants inside of the apartment. Both were able to escape with one person suffering serious burns. The victim was transported by Mercy EMS to Strong Hospital in Rochester for treatment. At this there is no further information as to the victim’s condition.

Additionally, there were two cats in the residence that were located by firefighters that unfortunately perished due to fire conditions.

While the fire was confined and contained to the apartment of origin, the residents of the two adjoining units were temporarily relocated due to light smoke conditions within their residence. A total of four persons were assisted by the American Red Cross with food and sheltering.

At this time the City of Batavia’s Fire Investigation team is investigating the fire to determine the cause and origin. Presently, the fire does not appear to be incendiary in nature. Once a determination has been made, we will be providing an additional media release with further information.

City fire was assisted at the scene by the City of Batavia police with additional support provided by the Town of Batavia, Alexander, Le Roy fire departments along with Genesee County Emergency Management, Mercy EMS and the American Red Cross.

(Top photo courtesy of Frank Capuano.)