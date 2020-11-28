One-vehicle rollover on Clinton Street Road, Stafford

A one-vehicle rollover accident is reported at 5743 Clinton Street Road in Stafford. An elderly female driver complains of neck and severe back pain and difficulties moving extremities. There was no air bag deployment.

A first responder says the driver may have had a medical issue. Mercy Flight is called to the scene. Mercy medics and Stafford fire have arrived.

UPDATE 5:02 p.m.: Genesee County Sheriff's deputies are on scene.

UPDATE 5:14 p.m.: Mercy Flight was cancelled. A resident of the road who witnessed the accident, Darrell Wright, said the vehicle left the roadway at the site of the former Oderkirk Farm property at a high rate of speed. It went through the field where many sunflowers used to grow, became airborne a couple of times, went through a grassy area, and landed on its wheels between two trees in front of a house (but did not strike the trees). The patient has just been extricated and is being stabilized for ground transport to a hospital. A flatbed tow truck is called to respond.

UPDATE 5:25 p.m.: First responders say they believe the accident stemmed from a medical issue. They confirmed there indeed was no air bag deployment. The patient will be taken to Strong Memorial Hospital.