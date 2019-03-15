Only local Rubik's Cube Competition comes to East Pembroke April 13

Press release:

A Rubik's Cube Competition, sponsored by Upstate Cubing and the World Cube Association, will be happening on Saturday, April 13, in the St. Maximillian Kolbe Catholic Church Hall, located at 8556 Church St. in East Pembroke.

This is the only local competition this year.

If you are interested, sign up early because this event will sell out. The competition is limited to 100 participants.

Cost is $15 and that includes pizza and drink for lunch.

Spectators can attend for free.

Online registration for competitors is open but closes at 8 p.m. on Saturday, April 6.

For full details, please click here

Editor's note -- To get some help, avail yourself of this You Tube instruction video for beginners with more than 17 million views: