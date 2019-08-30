Open house is Sept. 10 to learn more about solar energy facility planned in Byron

Press release:

The community is cordially invited to attend an informational open house Tuesday, Sept. 10 for the Excelsior Energy Center, a 280-megawatt solar energy generating facility with 20 megawatts of energy storage proposed in the Town of Byron.

At the open house to be held at the South Byron fire hall, information about the project will be displayed on large poster boards.

Rather than a structured, formal presentation, the open house will provide many opportunities for any member of the public to speak directly with project representatives and subject-matter experts about questions they may have.

The public is invited to arrive anytime between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., or 5 and 7 p.m.

Please arrive anytime during the hours above. Information will be provided and questions will be answered throughout the duration of these sessions. Each session will follow the same open house-style format containing the same information.

South Byron Volunteer Fire Department

7389 Route 237

South Byron