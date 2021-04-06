Order hanging baskets of petunias and million bells to benefit the 4-H Family & Consumer Science Club

The 4-H Family & Consumer Science Club is holding a Hanging Basket Sale.

All proceeds benefit the club.

Hanging baskets of petunias and million bells (calibrachoa) are $20 each, no order limits.

Order now through May 3rd. The baskets will be available for pick up Friday, May 7th, at the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Genesee County. It is located at 420 E. Main St. in the City of Batavia.

Colors will be first come first serve at the time of pick up.

Please pay by cash or check made payable to "CCE Genesee."

To order, contact a 4-H FCS Club member or email Alicia Spoth: [email protected]