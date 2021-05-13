Paolo Busti Cultural Foundation names four 2021 scholarship winners

Amanda Bergman, senior at Notre Dame High School, is the daughter of Keith and Gina Bergman. She believes her Italian-American heritage can be summed up in how she has been raised with emphasis placed on values stemming from faith, food and family.

Amanda is a member of the National Honor Society, ranking first in her class. She plans to attend Robert Wesleyan College to pursue bachelor’s degree in the Science of Nursing.

She has been involved in Drama Club, Softball, Choir and Winter Cheerleading. Amanda has also volunteered at the Wyoming Association for Catholic Youth, Diocese Youth Board at the Catholic Center in Buffalo, and she is active at the St. Padre Pio Parish in Oakfield.

Amanda has volunteered for Crohn’s and Colitis Foundation, Crossroads House, and Stone’s Buddies, which is a support group for pediatric patients with Crohn’s disease. She looks forward to caring for patients, working with their families and making a positive impact in their lives.

Natalie Clark, daughter of Paul and Patricia Pellegrino Clark, Batavia High School senior, ranks 13th in her class, and believes her close knit Italian-American family, along with the Batavia community has shaped her into the well-rounded person she represents.

Natalie plans on attending Niagara University to pursue an undergraduate degree in Nursing, with plans to achieve her goal of pediatric Nurse Practitioner.

She is a member of the National Honor Society, BHS Student Government, Source of Strength Club, Link Crew, Prom Committee and a member of Homecoming Court.

Her involvement in sports included Varsity Cheerleading, Softball and Dance. Natalie’s cheer squad was awarded Section V Girls Champions 2017 and Cheerleading Second team All-County (Division 2, Small A school sectional title) in 2019.

Natalie balanced her learning and sports to achieve Scholar Athlete Award from seventh through 12thgrade.

She also was awarded the Elmira College Key Award and BHS Gold Award Honor Roll.

Her family encouraged Natalie to be active in her community, to give of herself for others. Her volunteering at “Friends of Strong,” Youth Camp Cheer volunteer, and her religious education has given her the confidence of helping others.

Natalie, from a young age, believes the importance of her faith has encouraged her to fulfil her goals. Natalie said “I need to work for what I want and when I work hard, everything is possible.”

Alex Hale, son of Larry and Diane Hale, is a senior at Batavia High School. He attributes the value he has received by growing up in a Italian American household has had a tremendous impact on his life.

Alex plans to attend Niagara Community College to study Health Services, in hopes to one day to become a physical therapist. He has also committed to play baseball for NCC, which has been a huge part of his life,

Alex has been a high honor student since fourth grade to the present, ranking 28thin a class of 153. He has been involved in basketball, football as well as baseball, in which he has received many awards. He was also involved in Faith Formation at Ascension Parish, attending Religious Instructions and as a altar server at Resurrection Parish.

Alex has been active in the community, volunteering for the Michael Napoleon Memorial Foundation, basketball summer camps, Crossroads House, and the Ricky Palermo Foundation, which holds an annual golf tournament and fundraisera for the Miami Project to Cure Paralysis.

Alex said he is proud of his Italian heritage and "it is very important to carry out Italian traditions.”

Bryn Wormley, senior at Batavia High School and daughter of Christine Cecere and Brian Wormley, is a member of the National Honor Society ranking eighth in her Class of 2021.

Bryn participated in the Link Crew, received Honorable Chemistry Award, Keuka College Scholarship Award and Top 10 Senior Class Award.

Currently she's a student in the Health Career Academy, a stepping-stone to her next phase in learning at St. John Fisher College in Pre Health Professional studies, with her goal to be a Physical Therapist or Physician’s Assistant. She also looks forward to being on the St. John Fisher College Women’s Basketball Team.

Bryn said she "is more willing to give her time and work hard for others."

Volunteering is part of who she is --assisting in bowling fundraisers, helping out at meat raffles, serving at concession stands, and she likes to write encouraging letters to nursing home residents and those who reside at the NYS Veterans' Home in Batavia. During the coronavirus pandemic, she did chores for the elderly, too. Bryn has volunteered at training camps to help children develop social skills.

Italian-American values have taught her the value of caring for others.