September 30, 2018 - 12:06pm

Part of the ceiling comes crashing down inside TA Travel Center

posted by Billie Owens in pembroke, indian falls, news, scanner.

A portion of the ceiling fell down inside the TA Travel Center. No smoke or flames, but the electricity is live and there was some sparking. The area inside where this occurred was not specified. No injuries reported. Pembroke and Indian Falls fire departments are responding.

UPDATE 12:12 p.m.: A code enforcement officer from the Town of Darien is responding.

