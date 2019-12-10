PathStone Corp. accepting applications for grants to repair and upgrade farm labor housing
Press release:
PathStone Corporation is currently accepting applications for their 2019-20 On-farm Housing Grant.
This program is a matching grant of up to $2,000 to repair and upgrade existing farm labor housing. Examples of eligible repairs include, but are not limited to: bathrooms, plumbing, laundry facilities, recreation rooms, upgrading kitchens, heating, floors, walls, windows, ceilings, doors and other major structural components.*
Special consideration will be given to projects that positively impact the quality of life for farmworkers during off work hours. Farm owners must agree to provide $1 for every $1 provided by PathStone Corporation. This grant has been very successful in Wayne and Orleans counties, but this year’s focus will be on farms in Genesee, Livingston, Wyoming and Ontario counties.
If interested, or if you have questions, please contact Susan Lerch at 585-546-3700, ext. 3020, for an application. The application deadline is currently March 1 and the work will need to be completed by May 15.
Please help us spread the word as we want to assist as many farms as possible!
*NOTE: Farms may still be eligible to receive grant funds even if repair work has already started.